The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series is excited to present “as we speak” science with outstanding speaker Brad Udall, senior water and climate research scientist/scholar at Colorado State University’s Colorado Water Center.
The event will be held at the Salida SteamPlant Ballroom and Theater on July 26. The reception (reservations required) will be held in the ballroom at 5:30 p.m., followed by the lecture in the theater at 7:30 p.m.
The Colorado River supplies water to over 40 million people in seven states, two nations and 30 Indian Tribes. Every major Southwestern city including Denver, Phoenix, Tucson, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Albuquerque and many others rely on the river for up to 90% of their water supplies.
Udall will be at the informal pizza reception and available to discuss his research into sharing Colorado River supplies.
To reserve a spot at the reception (and to make sure there is enough pizza) please contact us at treasurer@collegiatepeaksforum.org by July 23.
For more information about the CPFS, visit www.collegiatepeaksforum.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.