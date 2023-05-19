Buena Vista Heritage was honored to receive a generous check from Collegiate Peaks Bank, which is representative of some of the amazing support coming from the community in response to their recent plea for help. When two unexpected and expensive problems arose last year, BVH reached out to friends and neighbors. Though they have only raised a portion of the estimated $100,000 needed, the outpouring of support and financial assistance makes them hopeful that they will overcome these problems.
First was the need for a first floor emergency exit. Historically, there would have been a door on the north side of the Courthouse, but when the McGinnis Gym was constructed in the 1930s as an addition, the rear door became the connection point between the buildings. The Courthouse’s emergency exit would have been through the back door, into the gym and out multiple exits from there. When the town acquired the Courthouse and then later Buena Vista Heritage became the owner, little thought was given to how that might affect the exit situation.
With the gym now undergoing its own restoration, the first-floor rear door is now permanently out of operation, and a new exit must be constructed immediately. Then it was discovered that the museum’s boiler flue exited through the south end of the gym. BVH had been considering replacing their old, inefficient boiler for a few years and had begun setting aside a small amount of money to address the problem in the future. However, the gym restorations will start in the next few months, and the flue must be removed immediately. BVH went from having several years to raise money for a new boiler to potentially not having heat for this coming winter.
“Buena Vista Heritage remains determined to persevere, and their convictions are bolstered every time individuals and businesses like Collegiate Peaks Bank answer the call,” said Suzy Kelly, at-large board member with Buena Vista Heritage. “The Historic Chaffee County Courthouse has served this community for the last 141 years, and problems like these aren’t going to stop that now.”
