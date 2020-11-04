We would like to acknowledge the students of Avery-Parsons Elementary School as they took part in the traditional Halloween parade down East Main Street last Friday.
You impressed us, students, by wearing masks as you marched up and down the street showing off your costumes.
You impressed us, students, by understanding why it was important to wear masks for the safety of others along with your scary, funny and awesome costume masks this COVID Halloween.
You impressed us, students, by almost all of you keeping masks on during the parade, difficult as some masks may have been.
You impressed us, students, by doing your part to help stop the virus spread in our town through keeping those masks on.
That is so very important during this time to help keep our Buena Vista businesses open.
You impressed us, students, by keeping masks on while close to others – even outside – so you can help keep your school open so your parents can go to work at those businesses.
You impressed us, students, by caring about others. Keep washing your hands (a lot!), keep that 6-foot social distance from others who don’t live with you, even outside.
You impressed us, students.
Thank you.
NOTE: AvP students will host a drive-by parade to honor veterans at the school on East Main from 1:30-2 p.m., Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11.
