Applications are open on a first-come, first-served basis for small business grants for local food service industry and small businesses who have experienced losses or expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications are open through Nov. 30, or whenever funds run out.
The grants are funded through an allocation of $150,000 towards small business relief approved by the Chafffee County Board of County Commissioners from the Cares Act funding the county received.
The grants are administered by the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
Applications are open and will be considered on a first come, first served basis through November Details on this program and the link to access the application can be found at www.chaffeecommunity.org/crf.
The Central Colorado Small Business Coalition will be working with individual business owners to ensure they have a list of recommended usage for this funding; including the purchase of space heaters for outdoor seating, as well as HEPA air purification/ionization systems for indoor spaces. They are also working with local business, NetZero, to help provide education and installation for the indoor ionization systems to businesses interested, said Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce executive director Melissa Traynham in a news release.
Other offerings that businesses can take advantage of with help from the Coalition includes special use permits for parking spaces to be used as queue areas or designated takeout/pickup parking. In addition, county restaurants will have the opportunity to get their information listed on a website page funded by Monarch Mountain.
