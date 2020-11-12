Chaffee County Public Health is launching Chaffee’s Got HEART. This is a new campaign that serves as a unifying message that the strategies to mitigate COVID-19 are still necessary, especially for keeping schools open to in-person learning and businesses operating at the safest capacity possible.
CCPH encourages all residents in the “Heart of the Rockies” to reflect on everything that has happened this year and to continue to take HEART:
• Hang at Home if Sick.
• Excel at Handwashing.
• Always Wear a Mask Properly in Public.
• Respect Social Distancing.
• Test If You Have Symptoms.
“We are excited to launch this motto that embodies our five commitments to containment and the dedication that our county has demonstrated in mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Since the pandemic started, we have seen amazing compassion, generosity and support throughout our community. We hope that this display of love for our neighbors, friends and family will continue,” said Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director.
“With the recent increase in local COVID-19 cases and exponential hospitalizations across the state, we are currently in a critical spot in which we need to course correct. What we do now will make a difference for the holiday season and beyond. We can do this, Chaffee County, but it is going to take all of us.”
In the days to come, CCPH asks all local businesses and residents to stay kind as well as committed to the five simple measures that are necessary for slowing the spread of COVID-19.
On behalf of the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners, Commissioner Greg Felt said, “All Chaffee County residents have been impacted by COVID-19, either directly by the virus or by the measures that have been implemented to contain it. As we head into a season that traditionally emphasizes gratitude and compassion, the simple acknowledgement that we have all been through a lot—that the person standing before you may have much more life stress than what is evident—is a good working assumption and aligned with the spirit of the holidays.”
For questions about the campaign, contact Chris Kassar, CCPH community outreach coordinator, at 719-221-1184 or ckassar@chaffeecounty.org.
