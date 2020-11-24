As of Nov. 23
New cases (last 7 days) 56
New cases (last 14 days) 91
2-wk. positivity rate (11-8/11-23) 4.74%
Last week’s 2-wk. positivity rate (11-1/11-15) 5.92%
Total positive cases 573
Deaths among cases 20
COVID-19 deaths 15
Community cases 262
Out-of-county cases 49
Columbine residents 44
Columbine staff 12
HRRMC
As of Nov. 20
HRRMC capacity 44%
Current COVID cases 1
Positive tests 157
Negative tests 3,832
Pending 25
Positive employee tests 16
Negative employee tests 307
BVCC
As of Nov. 23, per DOC website
DOC tests at BVCC 12,047
DOC inmate cases 261
DOC staff cases 26
BVCC active cases 25
COVID-19 deaths 0
TESTING
Chaffee County Public Health hosts weekly free COVID-19 community testing clinics Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.
Testing is by appointment only, scheduled by 4 p.m., the day before. Download and fill out consent form at chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
Call 719-539-4510 to be screened/scheduled for testing. All tests are now a mouth swab and results are usually coming back in 48-72 hours.
Please note the following:
• We request that you isolate if you are symptomatic.
• If you have been exposed to someone who tested positive, please quarantine even if you are not having symptoms.
• The 14-day quarantine period begins at the time of your last exposure and must be completed regardless of your test results.
• A negative test does not release someone who is already in quarantine.
Smart phone notifications: CDPHE recently launched its statewide COVID-19 exposure notification system, in partnership with Google and Apple. Learn more at www.addyourphone.com
Color level: Yellowish-Orange
Please note that Chaffee County is still in the Yellow zone, but with the following restrictions incorporated from the Orange level:
• Only necessary events can take place until further notice following the 25% or 25 person cap using the distancing calculator if standing or 6 ft. distancing between parties if seated for indoors AND 25% or 50 person cap using the distancing calculator if standing or 6 ft distancing for seated for outdoors. In-person events are highly discouraged at this time.
• Non-school related group sports and activities are limited to virtual or outdoors in groups less than 10 with no close contact if there is not a specific sector guidance available. An exemption would be if a group already has a CCPH supported plan in place.
• Personal gathering size is limited to 10 with no more than 2 households indoors or outdoors.
• Group sizes seated together at restaurants or at start/finish areas for sporting events should exceed no more than 6.
• Encouraging remote work and staggered shifts for all business sectors to reduce number of people working together in-person.
• Except for critical business or critical operations of the county, voluntary 14-day self-quarantine is strongly recommended when unnecessary out-of-county travel or participation in a risky activity (lack of distancing and mask wearing) occurs- before and after.
• All residents who have engaged in activities that pose risk should seek out testing, especially if becoming symptomatic with any COVID-19 symptom.
Colorado Case Summary
As of Nov. 23
Cases reported 202,289
People tested 1,630,871
Deaths among cases 2,810
Deaths due to COVID-19 2,456
Outbreaks 1,925
Hospitalized 1,597
Adult critical care ventilators in use 47%
Hospital beds occupied by COVID patients 20%
Patients currently hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 1,378
Facilities anticipating staff shortages in the next week 33%
Facilities anticipating PPE shortages in the next week 1%
Facilities anticipating ICU bed shortages in the next week 10%
