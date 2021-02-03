Buena Vista school district schools returned to in-person learning Tuesday after taking a 5-day shift to remote in response to confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
In her Monday morning update, superintendent Lisa Yates reported 3 cases at Avery-Parsons Elementary, 4 cases at Buena Vista Middle School and 2 cases at Buena Vista High School.
These cases are “increasing needed quarantines,” Yates said. However, “there is no confirmed transmission (of COVID-19) within school. The strong risk mitigation practices we and other districts have in place are allowing our students to be in-person.”
