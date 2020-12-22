There is one new positive case of COVID-19 at Chaffee County High School, superintendent Lisa Yates said Monday.
All classes and schools remain in-person, as the student was not at school during the time of exposure and did not have close contacts at school, Yates said.
In her weekly Monday morning update to families, Yates also discussed what the spring semester may look like for BVSD students, assuring families that an increase in the county’s risk level will not necessarily result in a district-wide shift to remote learning.
“With support from the governor’s office and Chaffee County Public Health, we believe there is an even stronger pathway to consistent in-person learning for all,” Yates said. “To date, Chaffee County is at the orange level of risk as assigned by CDPHE and CCPH. I want to assure families that if the county moves to the higher red level, all schools, PK-12 will remain in-person. We will continue to use targeted quarantines. ‘Red does not mean a shift to remote learning for all.”
Extracurricular activities like athletics, musical competitions and performances are scheduled to begin in January.
“Throughout the fall, our coaches have held workouts and cohorted practices for our students with careful practices in place. We have also held PE, choir and band classes during the school day, again with mitigation practices in place. We will use similar strategies as we begin practices and competition; we will monitor carefully,” Yates said.
Colorado High School Athletic Association seasons begin in January as well, although Yates said, “It is likely we will have limited- to no-spectators early on, which is disappointing for all, but look forward to our students having the opportunity to participate in these activities that shape, define and bring joy!”
High school basketball, wrestling and spirit seasons along with middle school boys’ basketball are scheduled to begin Jan. 25.
She said that information on how you can spectate through radio and video will be forthcoming.
