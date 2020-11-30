By Max R. Smith, Times reporter
The Parade of Lights will not take place during Christmas Opening this year, said Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce executive director Melissa Traynham.
"It is with a heavy heart that we made this decision, along with all the difficult decisions that the COVID pandemic forced us to make in 2020," Traynham said. "The Parade of Lights is a long standing tradition in Buena Vista and we look forward to hosting it again in 2021 with the hopes of making it the best yet.
"Unfortunately, this year participation response was low, which may be a direct correlation to people feeling safer at home and we completely understand and respect that."
The Chocolate Walk and by-reservation photos with Santa Claus are still scheduled for Christmas Opening, starting Dec. 5.
The Chocolate Walk will be spread out over a week in an effort to reduce crowds.
Down south, Salida's Christmas parade and fireworks displays have been canceled as well, the Mountain Mail reported.
