Commissioners voted unanimously on a proclamation supporting agriculture, ranch and food production in Chaffee County Tuesday, March 16. The proclamation was introduced by Commissioner Keith Baker.
This in response to a proclamation issued by Colorado Governor Jared Polis March 20 as Meat Out day, asking Coloradans to not eat meat on that day.
The statement by the Chaffee County Commission reads:
“Whereas, agriculture, ranching, and food production have historically been and continue to be key economic and community drivers in Chaffee County; and
“Whereas, Chaffee County is home to 289 farms and 506 total agricultural producers, 90% of which are family farms and many of which sell directly to Chaffee County consumers; and
“Whereas, Chaffee County agriculture, ranching, and food production purveyors account for over $12,000,000 in annual sales; and
“Whereas, local food production and consumption contributes to healthy and resilient regional communities; and
“Whereas, food safety and security are enhanced by local food production and consumption; and
“Whereas, locally-produced food and agricultural products are often of higher quality and nutrition and have been shown to have significant health benefits; and
“Whereas, local production of food and agricultural products often has a significantly lower impact on environmental degradation and serve as a key component of mitigating climate change; and
“Whereas, local producers are often stewards of the land, protecting our water, wildlife, and natural resources and are important linkages to our unique Western heritage; and
“Whereas, employment in the agricultural, ranching, and food production sector and related industries provides jobs to many residents of Chaffee County; and
“Whereas, the people of Chaffee County voted to support working lands and the agricultural economy through 2018 Ballot Measure 1-A, creating the Chaffee Common Ground program; and
“Whereas, the Board of County Commissioners recognizes the need for continued advocacy for our local agriculture, ranching, and food production community;
“Now therefore, be it resolved that the Board of County Commissioners of Chaffee County, Colorado proclaims its support for local agriculture, ranching, and food production entities and values the important contributions they make to the people and economy of Chaffee County.”
Many other counties have issued similar proclamations in support of ranching and agriculture in Colorado.
Polis later released a proclamation to declare March 22 as Colorado Livestock Proud Day.
