Chaffee County remains on blue level on the state’s COVID-19 dial dashboard, but proposed changes to the parameters of the dial may modify restrictions in Level Blue and make it easier for counties to move to Level Green.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced the proposed changes in a press release Friday and is seeking feedback on draft changes to the dial. Coloradans can review the proposed changes to Dial 3.0 and submit feedback by noon today after reviewing all the draft changes.
CDPHE will update the draft based on stakeholder feedback. The final guidelines will become available Tuesday, and the new dial will go into effect Wednesday.
Originally implemented Sept. 15, the dial has been a tool for the state and counties to balance disease suppression and economic activity in a localized manner.
It has streamlined the process of moving through different levels and provided simplicity and predictability to how communities operate based on virus transmission levels. The goal of the dial is to preserve the capacity of the statewide hospital system, the release stated.
Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of CDPHE, stated, “Because of the commitment of all Coloradans, we are where we are now, able to be less restrictive and provide local communities and their public health agencies more control while still protecting the public’s health.
“It’s all about a balance. We’ve enacted the restrictions we need to slow the disease while attempting to limit the ramifications of closing down parts of the state and the impacts that come with that.”
The proposed update would make it easier for counties to move into Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors, the least restrictive level on the dial, and would also remove many of the restrictions that currently apply at that level.
Additionally, restrictions for bars, retail establishments, offices and noncritical manufacturing facilities would be relaxed for counties in Level Blue.
The increasing number of Coloradans who have been inoculated against COVID-19 over the past four months plays into the proposed updates.
People ages 70 and older have accounted for 38 percent of all hospitalizations over the course of the pandemic in Colorado. Nearly 80 percent of this age group is fully vaccinated. By mid-April it is expected the vaccines will be available to all Coloradans older than 16.
Proposed changes in the “Dial 3.0” include:
The metrics for Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors have changed, making it easier for counties to achieve Protect Our Neighbors status. Now, counties can apply for Protect Our Neighbors if they have up to 35 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people – up from 15 cases.
The metrics range for Level Blue is now 36-100 cases per 100,000 people.
Most restrictions in Level Green: Protect Our Neighbors are now removed. Bars, gyms and indoor events must still adhere to a 50 percent capacity limit or a 500-person cap, whichever is fewer.
Bars can now open under Level Blue. The capacity limit is 25 percent capacity or 75 people, whichever is fewer.
Outdoor events in Levels Green and Blue no longer have capacity restrictions under the dial. Counties may choose to implement capacity restrictions on outdoor events at the local level.
Retail, offices and noncritical manufacturing in Level Blue may now open to 75 percent capacity, up from 50 percent.
There is no longer a state limit on personal gathering sizes. The state will follow CDC guidance on personal gatherings. The CDC still strongly recommends avoiding larger gatherings and crowds to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
5 Star Businesses in Level Blue can operate up to 60 percent capacity, not to exceed 50 people above the caps for restaurants and indoor events and 25 people above the cap for gyms.
To provide feedback on the state’s proposed changes to the COVID dial, visit https://cut.ly/5IcEYN
