The Chaffee County Commissioners held their regular meeting in Buena Vista on Tuesday, April 18. Here are the things to know:
1. During public comment, Christy Frink and Anne Tengler both spoke about their frustrations with Salida’s and the county’s short-term rental license renewal process.
Frink, who runs a STR out of a secondary residence, said she had already appealed her rejected renewal application. She said she had to jump through a lot of hoops during the renewal process.
“This came out of the blue for us – we should not be scrutinized year after year to keep our rentals open. We should not hear the county making up numerals each time we fix one thing just to find something else wrong,” she said. “We submitted our appeal 29 days ago in an attempt to do things the correct way and follow your rules. According to your own process, you are now more than 2 weeks late to schedule our hearing and we have still heard nothing.”
Tengler, another STR operator, shared Frink’s frustrations with the STR process.
“We, too, went through a very unexpected and much more rigorous licensing process this year and we did successfully obtain a renewal on our license, but it was kind of fraught with problems,” she said, adding she felt Salida’s STR process lacked transparency and conversations with STR operators and other similar experts.
“I’m concerned that the county may use this as their test case and move forward with a similar lack of transparency based on the experience overall that I and other short term rental hosts are having.”
2. The commissioners considered directing legal staff to finalize documents for the Recreation Rangers program, which would establish an agreement between the county, CPW and the AHRA. The Rec Rangers program, commissioner Greg Felt said, was inspired by the county’s commitment to addressing the impacts of outdoor recreation.
“This program, and the bigger suite of programs that it’s part of, has had a tremendous impact statewide and is driving a whole new way of looking at both recreation management and also how counties interact with federal and state land management agencies,” said Felt. “This program has helped the cross-jurisdictional element because it’s one program spread across all three agencies.”
The commissioners approved the motion directing county staff unanimously.
The commissioners also considered a construction contract with Deep Root Timberworks, LLC, to preserve the Valley View School House in Salida.
City engineer Gary Greiner explained that grant funding will help offset the costs of the project, including funds already received and plans to apply for other funding.
The commissioners’ motion to approve the contract with Deep Root Timberworks carried unanimously.
3. Lastly, they considered accepting a Cottonwood Pass Right of Way. County Attorney Daniel Tom explained the federal Department of Transportation requested the county issue a letter stating they accept the right of way.
The county would be deeded the right of way for Cottonwood Pass Road/CR306 and would be responsible reconstruction, operation and continued maintenance of the road.
“It’s a 60-foot right away, and that’s pretty standard for what we try to get when we go out for subdivisions,” said Mark Stacy of Road and Bridge. “That gives us room to maintain the ditches and culverts, and I believe any type of lumber cutting has to be approved and cannot be sold as a part of this agreement. There are some wetlands, so you’d have to you’d have to get permission to work in wetlands.”
The board approved the acceptance of the ROW unanimously.
The commissioners adjourned to two executive sessions at 9:55 a.m. for purposes of receiving legal advice on specific legal questions and strategy involving land use code enforcement and potential land use litigation and to receive legal advice on specific questions regarding the landfill. Commissioners’ meetings agendas and packets, as well as all county meetings, are available online at https://www.chaffeecounty.org/commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.