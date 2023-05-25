Chaffee County Road & Bridge Department announces its plans to reopen Cottonwood Pass the evening of Thursday, May 25th for the 2023 summer season. Working in concert with Gunnison County Public Works Department, Road & Bridge anticipates the Pass will be cleared on both sides of the county line no later than the morning of Friday, May 26th, and fully open to vehicular traffic at that time.
Cottonwood Pass crosses the Continental Divide at 12,120 feet, connecting Chaffee and Gunnison counties on Chaffee County Road 306 and Gunnison County Road 209. Cottonwood Pass is generally closed from early October through mid-May due to heavy snow accumulation.
