Cottonwood Pass closed for the winter season on Nov. 1, 2021.
Despite a mild fall in the valley so far, seasonal road closures are now in effect for Cottonwood Pass, which reaches a height of 12,126 feet to connect Chaffee and Gunnison counties.
Beginning Nov. 1, CR 306 leading to the top of Cottonwood Pass is not maintained beyond the Denny Creek Trailhead gate closure.
“Cottonwood Pass closes every year November first. Both sides,” said Chaffee County Road and Bridge superintendent Mark Stacy. “Chaffee County does not have the budget nor the man power to keep it open due to the snow storms.”
Motor vehicles (except snowmobiles or snowcats) are not permitted beyond the winter closure gate. Recreators are advised to travel up CR306 at their own risk, a county press release stated.
Chaffee County’s Road and Bridge Department aims to reopen Cottonwood Pass open before Memorial Day, conditions and snowpack permitting.
