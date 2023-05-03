Denver – The Colorado Department of Corrections is continuing its Fast Track Hiring Events series throughout May with more positions available in the clinical and behavioral health fields in addition to open correctional officer positions.
CDOC’s Fast Track Hiring Events help job seekers jumpstart their next career journey, a CDOC press release issued Monday stated. With several new-hire incentives available, the perks of applying for a Correctional Officer 1 position include:
- Over $50,000/year starting pay
- 7.5% - 20% Shift Differential Pay + Overtime
- No experience required for Correctional Officer positions
- No degree required for Correctional Officer positions
- Up to $12,000 in hiring incentives
- Ages 18 and over with a high school diploma or G.E.D. can apply
- On-the-spot contingent job offers
- Positions available in ten different cities
- Over 50% of people who have attended past events have been hired!
New Hire Incentives:
Individuals hired into Correctional Officer I positions reporting to a 24/7 facility will receive a $4,500 New Hire Incentive, OR
All other positions reporting to a 24/7 facility will receive a $3,250 New Hire Incentive AND
Individuals hired into any positions reporting to a 24/7 facility in Cañon City, Buena Vista, Sterling or Limon will receive another $2,500 in addition to the above.
Relocation Incentives:
The first 50 Weld County or out of state residents hired into Correctional Officer I or Clinical Services positions who relocates to a 24/7 facility in Cañon City or Buena Vista will receive a $5,000 Relocation Incentive
Out-of-state applicants are encouraged to apply, the release stated.
All upcoming events will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
May 4, 2023: Sterling Correctional Facility
Location: 12101 CO-61, Sterling
May 10, 2023: Virtual Event (Correctional Officers only)
Premier Virtual
May 17, 2023: Colorado Springs
Location: 8292 Woodmen Valley View #5093, Colorado Springs
May 18, 2023: Pueblo
Location: La Vista Correctional Facility, 1401 W 17th St., Pueblo
May 24, 2023: Virtual Event (Correctional Officers and Clinical Positions)
Learn more and register at cdoc.jobs
