The Buena Vista Rubber Duck Race returns for Gold Rush days with big prizes Aug. 13.
The duck races, which will be hosted by the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, are a long standing tradition of Gold Rush Days with the rubber duck race going as far back as 2003.
What sets this rubber duck race apart from the ones that came before it are the plethora of prizes offered to the top three winners of the both the adult’s and the children’s races.
“We’re beyond excited and thankful for the participation of the community and each of our sponsors. We’re looking for ways to go bigger and bigger each year as well as give back to the community,” chamber of commerce executive director Heather Rupska said.
The first place winner for the children’s race will be awarded $100 with second place winning $50. Third place will receive $25 dollars for crossing the finish line with several surprise gifts for each participant.
The first place winner of the adult’s rubber duck race will win a $2,000 ebike donated by BV eBikes for the race. Second place winner will win a cash prize of $1,000 followed by third place at $500.
Last place in both the adult’s and the children’s race will win a special surprise reward.
The races will take place at McPhelemy Park with the children’s race going first at 11:30 a.m. and the adult’s race following at 1:30 p.m.
Ducks for the children’s race cost $2 a duck, Ducks for the adult’s race will cost $10 a duck or $50 for a six-pack of ducks.
“We do have a limited number of ducks and we’re sure to sell out soon,” Rupska said.
For more information and to purchase ducks in advance, visit buenavistacolorado.org/buena-vista-duck-race/
“The chamber is looking forward to celebrating with everyone and seeing who will win the amazing prizes,” Rupska said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.