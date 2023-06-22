Congratulations are in order. In less than 2 years, Ark Valley Energy Future has proven to be an extremely well-organized and effective grassroots organization for Chaffee County.
Using a program of community education and outreach, the coalition was successful in backing two new members to the board of Sangre de Cristo Electric Association. Many of us members are hopeful that this board will move SDCEA toward more fair and affordable electric rates.
Thank you Rich Shoemaker, Deb Hannkgan, Sue Greiner, Mike Wrigley, and Iris Herder, directors of Ark Valley Energy Future.
J. David Holt
Nathrop
