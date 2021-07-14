River Runners Browns Canyon

July 14 Mark Morris & Jenner Fox/Coral Creek

Thursdays at McPhelemy by BV Recreation

July 15 Bill Kelly

Fridays at Turner Farm

July 16 Tracey Egolf

South Main The Lawn

July 18 Gypsy Cattle Drive

Roastery Stage by BVEC

July 18 Thawind Mills

Send events to Bernie@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.