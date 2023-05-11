Vicki Genfan, named one of the top 50 acoustic guitarists in the world by the esteemed Guitar Player Magazine, will perform a benefit concert at 7 p.m. on May 30 at the Salida SteamPlant in downtown Salida.
Also named 2008 “Guitar Superstar” by Guitar Player, Vicki will perform in Salida as part of a trailblazing artistic project to compose and record a new album inspired by and recorded in the natural settings of national monuments like Browns Canyon.
Vicki’s performance is designed to raise awareness about the importance of preserving these national treasures, encourage public visitation and raise funds to help maintain and protect our national monuments.
Vicki’s concert in Salida will support Friends of Browns Canyon’s work to achieve a Dark Sky Park certification for Browns Canyon National Monument by following the rigorous standards established by the International Dark-Sky Association.
Known for her percussive technique of “slap-tap acoustic guitar,” Vicki has showcased her talents as one of the world’s top guitarists at festivals and concerts around the globe. She is also a gifted multi-instrumentalist, stellar vocalist and award-winning songwriter.
Opening for Vicki, High Desert Acoustic Duo – Mark Dudrow and Justin Dean – was named Thinkers in Residence by Thinking Wilderness, an online publication marking 50 years of the Wilderness Act.
With Mark on cello and Justin on guitar and fiddle, these multi-instrumentalist songwriters have been performing music together for more than two decades.
Justin, a Bureau of Land Management ranger on the Rio Grande New Mexico, draws inspiration from the landscape in which he works and lives. His lyrical themes range from comical to serious – reincarnation, open spaces, old trucks in the desert, ecology and the wonder of open spaces.
Based in Jaroso, Mark keeps a watchful eye on local flickers and finches, Ute Mountain to the south and Blanca Peak to the north.
Mark has written musical scores for an orchestra of instruments made of ice, traveled by ski with his cello to record music in a backcountry yurt and spent many a night enjoying the wonder of the night sky.
Tickets for this one-time concert cost $25 in advance or $30 at the door (subject to availability). Tickets can be purchased at the SteamPlant Box Office or online at SalidaSteamPlant.com
Doors open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30. A dark-sky photography presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the concert will begin at 7 p.m.
Many thanks to our sponsors for helping make this concert a reality:
Orion (top tier) sponsor – Heart of the Rockies Radio.
Cassiopeia sponsors – DeLaRue Building Co., LifeStream Water Systems, Solarset, Subculture Cyclery, Su Casa! Furniture and Sleep Shop.
Perseus sponsors – Collegiate Peaks Bank, Eye Candy, Grit and Thistle Film Co., Highside Bar and Grill, Joe & Sue Greiner, Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center, Salida Mountain Sports.
To hear Vicki’s music or learn more about her, visit her website, VickiGenfan.com. High Desert Duo’s music is available on iTunes and Spotify.
