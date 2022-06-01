Despite a bitterly cold wind, a crowd of almost 50 people gathered for the Memorial Day service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Monday morning.
The grave of a Buena Vista resident Cliff Sexton, killed in World War I, is the site of the ceremony conducted by American Legion Post 55 and the VFW.
The Memorial Day remembrance has been held in the United States since 1868 and has been held in Buena Vista for around 100 years.
The Color Guard presented the flags and the Honor Guard fired the four-volley salute.
