Lighthouse Ministries will be working with Community Preparedness Resources to host an expo July 16.
The expo will cover what to do in the case that the local supply chain to the town is disrupted by a natural disaster.
Topics such as how to deal with electric outage, interruption in accustomed communication and how to heat your home will be presented by lecturers to participants.
Among these lecturers participants will be shown simple life hacks such as how to make laundry detergent, how to make simple bath soaps and lighting, heating and cooking solutions.
Participants will also learn basic survival and camping skills such as how to live without refrigeration, clean running water, easily available heat and cooking.
The expo will also talk about the advantages of having a community co-op farm as a way to sustain produce availability during a natural disaster.
“I feel good about this event,” Community Preparedness Resources president Diane Reynolds said. “It is a community education program.”
Community Preparedness Resources goals are to create a resource center for education and distribution of goods in crisis situations, to develop sustainable food production by acquiring land for co-op farming and to prepare long term for natural disasters.
The expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Lighthouse Ministries on CR 306 in Buena Vista.
For more information visit http://www.communitypreparednessresources.com/
