The Buena Vista Recreation Department will be hosting a community input meeting for the soon-to-be Billy Cordova Memorial Park. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Jan. 26, in the BV Community Center’s Piñon Room.
The Billy Cordova Memorial Park is a new, all-inclusive community park planned for the west side of Buena Vista in the Sunset Vista IV neighborhood.
Buena Vista has been working with residents for several years to fine tune the park design and amenities to fulfill the growing needs of the town.
Danielle Ryan, who has served on the Rec Advisory Board for several years, says the playground will not only be ADA accessible but will have adaptable features to serve everybody who comes to the park, including sensory features.
Though the town had long explored a park in the Sunset Vista area, over the past few years other priority capital projects came up and priorities adjusted during the pandemic.
While the park was originally intended to serve the Sunset Vista subdivision, special projects manager Earl Richmond feels it will really serve the whole of the west side of town.
“We want to make sure we can take care of all those residents on the west side and try to create an opportunity for adults, kids, families to be able to walk, to bike to a public recreation facility,” he said.
Currently, the closest park is McPhelemy Park.
“That’s great if you have a car, but it isn’t that close. All our other parks are across the highway, which creates all sorts of other issues for kiddos.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring friends, family and neighbors to learn more and to share their feedback with the Town staff.
“We know it takes a village to make BV great, and we have one heck of a village here in Buena Vista,” said Tucker Wildeson, recreation program coordinator.
Visit buenavistarec.com/billy-cordova-memorial-park/ for more information on this upcoming addition to the town.
Meeting details:
BV Community Center - Pinon Room
Thursday, January 26th @ 6pm
