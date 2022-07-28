The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is inviting all community members to the Tabor Summer Celebración Sunday, July 31, from noon to 4 p.m.
The Celebración kicks off at noon with a free block party, with local vendors, balloons, face painting and more.
At 2 p.m., the festival moves inside to a show with live movement, puppet performances and two full bands on the Tabor’s historic stage. The afternoon features Leadville’s own Bicicasa Basement Boys along with Los Mocochetes, Adolfo Romero, and Parallel Artístic. Tickets are required for the show.
The Bicicasa Basement Boys will fill the Tabor with Latin-based funk rock. Los Mocochetes, a Xicanx/Funk band from Denver, brings danceable protest music. Los Mocochetes has deep roots from the Mora Valley in northern Nuevo Mexico and to the south from Juarez, Mexico. Adolfo Romero and Parallel Artistic, also from Denver, will entertain with Chilean guitar, puppetry and dance.
“We are excited to welcome community members to the Tabor Opera House for this family-friendly festival and to present art from a wide range of cultures,” said Foundation Executive Director Sarah Dae. “We encourage all members of the Leadville/Lake County community to come dance and celebrate summer with us.”
TICKETS Show tickets are $30, with a student price (ages six to 17) of $15. Tickets are available through TaborOperaHouse.net.
About The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit that operates the Tabor Opera House and leads its rehabilitation, partnering with the City of Leadville, which owns the building. Together, they are working to revitalize the historic Tabor Opera House for a diverse and inclusive audience.
The Tabor Opera House, built in 1879, is a much-needed cultural and community center. It has now embarked on a multi-year, $15 million rehabilitation. Learn more at www.taboroperahouse.net and on Facebook at @taboroperafoundation.
