The Chaffee County Community Foundation (CCCF) is excited to raise awareness of Volunteers in Action (VIA Chaffee) by setting a goal of recruiting 100 new volunteers to VIA Chaffee throughout the month of April.
CCCF will kick off the goal at the Chaffee Home and Garden Show April 2 and 3 at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
At the event, CCCF will host several nonprofits and recruit volunteers to participate in VIA Chaffee throughout the weekend.
VIA Chaffee is a volunteer platform that matches volunteers to nonprofit needs. By signing up at VIAChaffee.org, volunteers can “become a fan” of nonprofit organizations that advertise their volunteer needs, internship opportunities and/or board openings. It’s a one stop shop for volunteers to connect with community needs and give time to causes that match their interests.
Please visit CCCF and many local nonprofits at the Home and Garden Show.
CCCF will make it easy to sign up for VIAChaffee.org at the event.
If you’re a nonprofit looking to create a profile on VIA Chaffee, please visit https://chaffeecommons.org/join-us. If you’re a volunteer looking to sign up, please visit viachaffee.org
For more information on CCCF’s mission, impact and programs, visit chaffeecommunity.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.