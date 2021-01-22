Chaffee County Community Foundation announced the opening of applications for nonprofit organizations seeking grant assistance from Buena Vista, Salida or both.
Applications will be accepted through Feb. 18.
Buena Vista trustees and Salida council have entered into a partnership with the foundation to bring more consistency, transparency and impartiality to their community grants process.
Any 501(c)(3) organization in good standing in either or both municipalities is eligible to apply for funding.
While there is no maximum award, grant awards average $2,800 for programs serving a single municipality.
Organizations that received funding from either municipality in 2020 are required to submit a Colorado Common Grant Report either prior or with their 2021 application.
Organizations who fail to do this will not be considered for funding.
More information on the grant program as well as the Common Grant Report is available by logging on to http://www.chaffeecommunity.org/communitygrants.
“Last year laid bare the crucial role our nonprofits play in our community. (Chaffee County Community Foundation) is thrilled to join both (Buena Vista) and Salida again to invest in their capacity, projects and programs. By building a more streamlined process, (the foundation) is working diligently to lower administrative burdens on nonprofits,” said Joseph Teipel executive director.
