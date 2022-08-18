The Buena Vista Community Dance returns to the floor Saturday, Sept. 3, after 2 1/2 years of social distancing due to COVID-19.
“Carol and Randy Barnes used to be doing it. They were doing it up until that point in time. Over the last 2 and half years, they decided to retire,” says Connie Wright, president of Arkansas Valley Music and Dance, which decided to revive the event.
AVMAD decided to revive the event. Matt Lanning will now be in charge of music and will try to round up a fill-in band for each dance – most likely a different band for each time.
“We hope to have a band every time,” Wright says. “If not, then it will be recorded music.”
John Vakarietis and Lee Dodge will be exchanging calling duties. The dance will operate on a donation basis to cover costs and tips for the band.
“It is a family-friendly event,” Wright says. “It is contra dancing and there will be some waltzes, usually.”
No partner or experience is needed at this dance, she adds, so it’s also a participant-friendly event.
“Contra dancing, we jokingly say it’s a cousin of square dancing, but it’s much easier. You can pick it up that evening as opposed to square dances having to take classes,” Wright said.
The dance on Sept. 3 will also include a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., but not every dance will. Wright says sometime during the year, another potluck dinner will be included for a special evening.
“I have really enjoyed the dances because of the socializing, and it’s just good, clean family fun,” she adds.
The community dance returns to the Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave.
They will take place on the first Saturday of the month from September through May.
