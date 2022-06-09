The Chaffee Community Clinic is offering services to people in Salida and Buena Vista for one day each week through the summer. The mobile clinic is run by special projects coordinator Mike Orrill, nurse Tanya Wait, nurse Abigail Smedly and Carlos Barrientos.
The idea for the clinic started off as a harm reduction clinic, a way to set up practical strategies to mitigate drug use and harm but evolved into its current form.
The goal of the clinic is to offer care for basic medical services and help remove barriers for the underinsured, not insured, impoverished, homeless and jaded to receive medical services.
To this end clinic offers services such as basic medical service and referrals, substance use services, vaccines and immunizations, safe disposal of syringes, Medicaid enrollment, HIV, Hep-C and STI screenings and basic dental services and referrals.
“There’s a significant population in our county that does struggle to access health care,” Mike Orrill said, “We did interviews amongst the populations we were considering and we saw that need. Trying to navigate the health care system is tough. We’re just trying to reach that population and believe there is a significant need for our services.”
The mobile clinic will operate with a similar mission to the Chaffee Peoples Clinic, however without the ability to offer advanced medical care as the clinic is not a doctor’s office nor an emergency care provider.
“Right now our medical services are minimal,” Wait said.
“It’s a similar mission to aid those who need the resources but we’re not at that capacity,” Smedly added.
“I think we’re a baby step that way toward that,” Orrill finished.
For the clinic to be available year round however, there will need to be some changes made to accommodate the cold weather, Orrill said.
The clinic will be located at the Salida Methodist church at 228 East 4th Street on Monday from noon-4 p.m. and in Buena Vista at the Congregational United Church of Christ at 217 Crossman Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.
For more information call 719-539-4510.
