The Chaffee County Heritage Area Advisory Board, in collaboration with the Chaffee County government and the Colorado Department of Transportation, is updating a Corridor Management Plan for the Collegiate Peaks Scenic & Historic Byway.
The input period is open now through April 15, 2023.
The CCHAAB, administered by the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association through a partnership with the Chaffee County government, is seeking community input to identify what makes the byway memorable, what characteristics contribute to its unique sense of place, and if changes are occurring along the byway that affect these characteristics.
The original Corridor Management Plan for the byway was developed in 2008. In accordance with state and federal guidelines, the byway is now undergoing an updated management planning process to maintain its official Scenic & Historic Byway designation.
This updated CMP will outline how Chaffee County will continue to enhance, protect, promote and benefit from the unique character of the byway.
Community members can provide feedback and learn more about the CMP update project at tinyurl.com/chaffeebyway or visit bit.ly/BywayInput complete a simple form. Input can also be provided in person, at local pop-up events:
- March 29, noon to 1 p.m., at City Market, 438 US-24, Buena Vista
- March 30, noon to 1 p.m., at Safeway, 232 G St, Salida.
An overview of the byway itself is available at https://collegiatepeaksbyway.org/. Input for the updated CMP is being collected through April 15.
Contact the GARNA initiative lead with any questions on the Collegiate Peaks Scenic Byway for the Byway and CCHAAB at dominique@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
