The Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission (BVHPC) is sponsoring its second annual celebration of Historic Preservation Month in May. This nationwide commemoration, established in 1973, is an opportunity for communities to celebrate historic places, heritage tourism, and the social and economic benefits of restoring historic buildings. This year the coloring sheet will feature the Buena Vista Town Hall.
Month-long activities will kick-off with a mayoral proclamation for Historic Preservation Month at the April 25, 2023, Board of Trustees meeting. The Commission, partnering with the BV Library, is again sponsoring a coloring contest for children aged birth to 12. Also, the BVHPC is hosting open community discussions called “Coffee with the Commission” during the four Thursdays (May 4, 11, 18 and 25) at the Buena Vista Roastery Cafe, 409 E. Main Street, from 9 to 10 a.m. We (the HPC) buy the coffee, you ask the questions.
Starting in early May local schools, the library and HPC members will be distributing sheets with an outline of the 1883 Town Hall. Aspiring young artists are invited to decorate this sheet using any medium – crayons, markers, paint or others – with all submissions limited to a single side of the entry form. There will be a large box at the library for participants to submit their completed artwork. The deadline is Friday, May 19.
All artwork will be posted at the library between May 26 and 30. Community members are invited to vote for their three favorite pieces. Voting times at the Library include Friday, May 26 from 1 to 4 p.m.; Saturday, May 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Tuesday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The artwork with the most votes – everyone is invited to vote – in each of four age brackets will receive a gift card from a BV business and their framed, prize-winning entry. All winners will be notified by June 2.
HPC member Mary Therese Anstey, who chairs the Historic Preservation Month subcommittee, hopes this project will inspire kids (and their parents, too) to look more closely at BV’s distinctive historic architecture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.