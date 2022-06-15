The Buena Vista Historic Preservation Commission announced winners in the recent coloring contest that celebrated May as Historic Preservation Month.
Grand Prize Mary Claire Connolly - $50 gift card to Simple Eatery and $10 gift card to the Book Nook
1st Place
Ages 0-4 Finn Duckett - $10 gift card from Once Upon a Trapeze + Louie’s single scoop
Ages 5-10 Emily Gertson - $10 gift card from Book Nook + Louie’s single scoop
Ages 11-15 Elena Jacquat - $10 gift card from Once Upon a Trapeze, Louie’s single scoop
Those winners also received a framed version of their winning entry.
2nd Place
Ages 0-4 Reese Perry - $10 gift card to Book Nook
Ages 5-10 Katelyn McClellan- $10 gift card from Once Upon a Trapeze
Ages 11-15 Charlotte Brown - $10 gift card to Book Nook
Honorable Mentions Riley Duncan; Emma Allen; Glory Wayman; Blake Owen Taylor; Katileigha Blair; Ethan Blazer; Jo Enson; U’me Baird; Brooke R.; Atin Nelsen; Sage Hansen; Dezirray Frank and Robert Hahn. All receive Louie’s single scoop.
The second place and honorable mention entries are posted at the BV Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main Street.
BVHPC appreciates all the creative participants, community voters, and generous sponsors.
