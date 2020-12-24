The Colorado Spirit Program provides free COVID-19 counseling and support made possible through FEMA grant funding administered through the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, according to a press release issued Monday.
The pandemic has caused massive impacts both economically and emotionally on many people, creating the need for additional support. Colorado Spirit can help meet those needs in Custer, Fremont, Chaffee and Lake counties.
Colorado Spirit counselors are trained to provide support around the stress and disruption the pandemic is causing for people. These counselors do not provide traditional mental health treatment and diagnosis. Counselors can be a listening ear, a connection to resources, or a coach for developing coping skills.
Not sure if this program could help you? If you answer “yes” to one or more of these questions, consider calling us:
• Would you like to talk with someone about how you or a close family member or friend are coping with the impact of the pandemic?
• Would you like to learn new stress management skills?
• Would you like to discuss how to help your children cope with the disruptions caused by the pandemic?
• Would you like to learn about “normal” reactions to disasters?
• Would you like to discuss what to do when someone needs more help than you can provide?
Colorado Spirit also offers support for businesses & organizations. You can schedule a brief virtual presentation and discuss topics such as:
• How to educate your staff about common reactions to uncommon circumstances
• How to build resiliency within your business and coping skills for the recovery process
• How to manage personal pandemic-related stress issues
• How to recognize when someone needs crisis counseling
• How to create and maintain a peaceful environment
Call us to talk with a counselor or schedule a virtual presentation. Connect with the Colorado Spirit Team at, 719-275-2351, or on our website, www.solvistahealth.org/colorado-spirit.
