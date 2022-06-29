The Colorado Secretary of State has released the unofficial primary election results for Chaffee County.
As of early Wednesday morning, with the latest update on the website for the county being 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, Brandon Becker is leading Alison Brown in the Republican primary for District 3 Chaffee County Commissioner 1,660 to 1,393 votes.
In the Republican primary for Colorado U.S. Senator to run against Sen. Michael Bennett in the general election, Ron Hanks leads Joe O’Dea in Chaffee County 1,687 to 1,572.
Statewide, as of 7:09 a.m. Wednesday, O’Dea is leading Hanks 310,430–258,685.
Erik Aadland is leading the race for representative to U.S. Congress District 7, the new district which includes Chaffee, in the Republican Primary.
Aadland leads in Chaffee with 1,652 votes to Tim Reichert’s 976 and Laurel Imer’s 493 in the county.
Aadland is also leading statewide, 43,252 to Reichert’s 32,442 and Imer’s 14,575.
In Chaffee County, Greg Lopez is ahead of Heidi Ganahl in the Republican primary for the Colorado Governor’s race, 1,767 to 1,436. Statewide, Ganahl leads Lopez 304,570–264,390.
The Republican primary race for Colorado Secretary of State is currently led by Pam Anderson, who has 1,252 votes in Chaffee County, while Mike O’Donnell received 920 and Tina Peters received 939.
Anderson leads the state race with 242,249 votes, while O’Donnell has received 159,798 and Peters 158,536.
All other races in the Republican primary, and all races in the Democratic primary, are unopposed.
