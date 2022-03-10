Colorado Farm to Table welcomes AmeriCorps staff member Nicole Heth to our community. Nicole recently graduated from West Chester University of Pennsylvania with a degree in nutrition and sustainable food systems management. Nicole has previous work experience in the organic produce space and has a passion for plant-based nutrition. She is eager to get hands-on experience farming and helping the local community.
Nicole joins farm manager/Director Thomas J. (T.J.) McDaniel. T.J., who has been with CFTT since 2014, assumed management of the farm in 2021 after founder Tony Madone, Jr. retired, and recently accepted the position as CFTT’s director.
T.J. grew up and worked on his family farm in Kansas. After graduating from the University of Kansas, he worked on a large market farm with a large diversity of vegetable, berry, and fruit crops.
Sarah Kurmin is CFTT’s farmer/program coordinator. Sarah grew up in Colorado and Ohio. She has worked since 2015 in small scale agriculture with a focus on perennial, annual, specialty and native plantings.
Colorado Farm to Table is a Salida-based non-profit whose mission is to sustainably grow nutritious vegetables for donation to those in need of healthy food throughout Colorado.
For more information, visit www.coloradofarmtotable.org or email info@coloradofarmtotable.org
