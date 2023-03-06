The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is currently reaching out to Coloradans who have an appointment at a State Driver License Office today to reschedule their appointment or offer alternative services due to a technical issue impacting all state driver license offices.
The outage also affects county motor vehicle offices and online services.
There currently is no timeline for when services will be restored. The DMV will provide updates via its social media pages and DMV.Colorado.gov/locations.
The DMV appreciates Coloradans patience as the Division works with its partners to restore services.
