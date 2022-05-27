The second renewal of the Great Colorado vs. Texas Tomato War will be held on Sept. 17, according to a press release issued by the Rotary Club of Buena Vista.
Individuals and teams representing the states of Colorado and Texas will toss two tons of well-ripened tomatoes at each other – all to benefit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library and the Rocky Mountain Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is an early reading program for children. Enrolled children receive an age-appropriate book mailed each month to their home in their name. It is free to all children because of the work of the local Rotary Club.
Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung congestion and infections. It limits the ability to breathe and decreases life expectancy.
The tomato war event is based on the decades-old love-hate relationship of Coloradans to Texans. Whereas Coloradans benefit from the money that Texans spend in the state, they’d just as soon Texans stayed home, the release said.
The event will be held this fall in a donated pasture located just north of the intersection of Chaffee County roads 140 and 250.
Rotary Club president Jeff Wahl said, “The Great Colorado versus Texas Tomato War theme is just an excuse to have fun. And that’s what we have for both participants and spectators – fun.”
Wahl cited a couple from LaJolla, Calif., who said of the event last fall, “We’ve been all over the world, . . . but we’ve never seen anything like this!”
Event coordinator J. David Holt says he never imagined so many people could have so much fun throwing tomatoes at each other.
Holt added that the 2022 event will be bigger, better and even more fun.
“This year we’ve added a band, food trucks, a Bloody Mary bar (along with beer, of course), skydivers and a kids-only tomato war. And, the TomAlamo is being rebuilt for the Texans to defend.”
“We have almost everything we need,” said Holt, “but we do need more Texans. We have registered a team of Texas Tech alumni, and we are hoping more Texans will feel the obligation to show the pride of Texas.”
Details of the event, including participation information, are available at www.TomatoWar.org
