The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series began in 2003 as a small group of intellectually curious citizens in the Upper Arkansas Valley who determined that their lives could be enhanced by investigating challenging questions raised by the interrelationship of philosophy, spirituality and science.
They formed the Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to facilitate the intellectual enrichment of the Upper Arkansas Valley residents and their visitors by sponsoring free lectures featuring nationally recognized experts in science, philosophy or spirituality.
CPFS is funded by generous contributions from people who have enjoyed the lectures over the past 20 years and grants from local organizations.
Since the formation of the CPFS, they have offered 97 lectures on topics as diverse as:
• Energy, CO2 and Global Change, Dr. Lynn Orr
• A Geoscientist in Antarctica: Following in Shackleton’s Footsteps 100 Years Later, Susan Eaton
• The Discovery of the Snowmastadon, Dr. Kirk Johnson and Dr. Ian Miller
• Autism, Animals, and Visual Thinking, Dr. Temple Grandin
• Healing Waters, Broken Trails: Indigenous Peoples of the Upper Arkansas Valley, Celind Reynolds Kaelin
• Avalanche Science: the Cold Facts, Dr. Ethan Greene
• A Ditch in Time: The City, the West, and Water, Dr. Patty Limerick
• Goshawks, Forests, Fire, and Humans: A Fascinating Interconnectivity, Dr. Richard T. Reynolds
• The Age of the Grand Canyon: A Century of Debate, Dr. Karl Karlstrom and Dr. Rebecca Flowers
• MLK in my Living Room: How a Southern Civil Rights Movement Changed the World, Dr. Jonathan King
• The Animals Around Us: A Spoken Word Evening with Craig Childs, Craig Childs
• Biology and Buddhism: What I’ve Learned about Life during a Decade Teaching Science to the Dalai Lama’s Monks and Nuns, Dr. Ari Eisen
• The James Webb Telescope, Dr. Meredith MacGregor
This summer, CPFS is offering two lectures about topics that directly affect Chaffee and Lake counties as well as the rest of Colorado.
On July 26, Dr. Brad Udall will lecture on the Colorado River and its implications for water supply in the upper Arkansas River valley.
On Aug. 28, Dr. Branco Kosovic will speak about using modeling techniques to anticipate wildfire occurrence, behavior, and reduction.
Both lectures will be at the Salida SteamPlant and will start with a reception with the speaker followed by the lecture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.