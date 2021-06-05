After a year of Zoom and outdoor lectures, the Collegiate Peaks Forum Series will reopen their lecture series with a reception and two outstanding speakers from the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.
The event will be held at the Salida SteamPlant Ballroom and Theater Sept. 20. The reception will be held in the ballroom at 5:30 p.m., followed by the lecture in the theater at 7 p.m.
The lecturers for this celebratory event reopening the CPFS will be Dr. Tyler Lyson, Curator of Vertebrate Paleontology, and Dr. Ian Miller, Curator of Paleobotany and Director of Earth and Space Sciences, both at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. They will present “The Colorado Fossil Discovery that Rocked the World.”
Details to be announced at a later date, but followers of CPFS lectures can always stay up to date with lecture announcements and details by visiting the CPFS Facebook page and collegiatepeaksforum.org/
Please join us for this enlightening, free event. The Collegiate Peaks Forum Series, now in its 19th year, is a free lecture series with presentations in Leadville, Buena Vista and Salida.
