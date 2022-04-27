Audiences experienced 14 songs selected from various American composers throughout time during the Collegiate Peaks Chorale concert “A Celebration of American Composers” last weekend. Each song was followed by utterances of “Wow!” and generous applause.
“It was the best ever. We had so much fun,” said choir member Joan Ware. “I like that each song was so unique and so meaningful. Especially after the pandemic, we really needed that healing and that joy, and it was a perfect combination of the healing and the joy.”
Chris Winklemeyer said afterward that the concert was awesome, and knowing quite a few of the people performing made it all the more special. He especially enjoyed the spirituals.
Just as his wife loves singing, Alex Ware loves music and listening to the chorale.
“The way they blend voices is just incredible,” he said. “When you hear them all work together, the sopranos rising up above, it’s really a special treat. Having a choir like this in Buena Vista is really something special.”
“Ubi Caritas” was a good candidate for his favorite during the program. “It was just so touching. The words ‘Where there is charity and love, God is there,’ that was just really touching.”
Halfway through the concert, violinist Noelle Hogan performed the theme from the movie “Schindler’s List,” dedicating the performance to those fighting in Ukraine.
Filling in for her first year with CPC on piano and accompaniment, Sue Shin was very happy to be able to join the chorale.
“I had a really good time,” she said after Friday night’s show. “The conductor Brandon (Chism) is this great person, and I really enjoy playing with him.”
Shin had felt a little nervous during the concert but didn’t let that stop her from enjoying the songs. She most enjoyed playing the closing piece of the program “Glory, Glory, Hallelujah!” as well as the earlier piece “Over the Rainbow.”
“That’s my favorite one,” she said.
In his closing comments before the chorale performed “Glory, Glory, Hallelujah!,” Chism expressed his hope that the concert would help the audience “experience joy, gladness and some relief from the burdens of life.
“From the reactions and comments from audience members, I believe we as an ensemble were able to provide just that, in addition to a time when political, cultural, racial and religious divisions can melt away as we enjoy the beauty of music together,” Chism said afterward.
Members of the choir also felt positive about the concert.
Along with his wife Kristina, Chris Tanner had fun singing in the chorale and appreciates the kind of quality Chism brings to the chorale, saying he feels simultaneously challenged and encouraged when working with him.
For Tanner, the highlight of performing had to be “Soon-Ah Will Be Done.”
“I’m in the bass baritones, so there’s a lot of parts where we just exclaim out,” he said. “That’s a really fun part, to be in that kind of percussive,
almost proclamatory part, and then everybody kind of echoes back.”
Overall, Chism was very happy with the weekend.
Though the Christmas concert is usually the more popular CPC program, April 23 and 24 saw very good sizes in audience – April 22 less so likely due to fierce winds that evening.
“Even so, in each audience there was a palpable energy and joy,” Chism said. “I believe folks are hungry for community interaction and involvement, especially in the realm of performing arts, and we felt that energy and hunger for the arts as performers.”
Through the struggles with COVID-19 and other illnesses, the concert was delayed by a few weeks which condensed preparation time. That said, Chism is very proud of the singers for putting in hard work to more than make up for lost time while tackling advanced pieces.
“After navigating what seemed to be a never-ending labyrinth of COVID challenges over the past year, it was truly a blessing to perform for our community and each performance carried with it a spirit of joy and camaraderie,” he said. “I also see this spring season as ‘rebuilding’ season as we continue to recover from COVID’s effects on the choir.”
Two years ago, the chorale’s roster was up to 85 singers. This spring concert saw 60, but Chism is hopeful to reach the previous number, especially with many intending to return in the fall. Seeing a rebound for choral ensembles among younger singers, Chism is also hopeful this will help ensure the chorale’s purpose in the community and the longevity of its effectiveness, allowing it to thrive for many more years to come.
“In the performing arts, it takes a great deal of work to put on any production, though it requires a much deeper emotional, mental and spiritual commitment from the performer to convey beauty which captivates an audience. Singing or playing notes (and even singing them correctly) is ‘easy’ in most respects. Transforming the notes on the page to something which blesses, exhorts, and moves an audience requires so much more than correct notes from the performer. I am so blessed to be able to work with the Collegiate Peaks Chorale which dives deeply into the music to deliver a truly beautiful performance,” Chism said.
Joan encourages anyone who likes to sing to join the chorale. “By the time we get up there, we have a ball,” she said. “It’s a lot of hours before we get there, and by then you just let it go and sing it and it’s a lot of fun.”
Chism gives his thanks to the audiences for their generous donations to the ensemble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.