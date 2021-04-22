Colorado-based Collegiate Peaks Bank is pleased to announce its Community Heroes Campaign, providing a way for its customers and the public to nominate the nonprofit organization of their choice for a $3,000 donation from Collegiate Peaks Bank that will go directly to the cause.
The contest enters a voting round from April 22 to April 26, where the public can vote for their favorite submissions. The submission with the most votes by 11:59 p.m. MST on April 26 will win the prize.
In order to make a nomination, people are asked to ‘follow’ Collegiate Peaks Bank on Facebook and then visit collegiatepeakscommunityheroes.pgtb.me/MSQfPs and look for a submission form that will request a person’s name and contact information, and also ask for a description on how they are a community hero. Nominations are open beginning April 14 until April 21, 2021.
The bank held a similar nomination among employees, with $1,500 being donated to a non-profit that will be announced later this month.
“Our Community Heroes Campaign is yet another way Collegiate Peaks Bank is giving back to the communities we serve and helping to support important non-profit organizations in Colorado,” said Liam Girard, president of Collegiate Peaks Bank. “We take a great deal of pride in our community involvement and are excited to provide a way for our customers and friends of the bank to nominate an organization they feel is deserving of a donation and how they are heroes in their own communities. We are constantly striving for ways to help others.”
Collegiate Peaks Bank is striving to build communities one business at a time and is focused on a commitment to the communities they serve. With brand pillars of “Community”, “Stability”, “Agility” and “Partnership” Collegiate Peaks Bank is dedicated to a culture of service, and the entire team is always finding new and creative ways to help others.
More information regarding Collegiate Peaks Bank is available at www.collegiatepeaksbank.com.
