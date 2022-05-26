Collegiate Peaks Bank donates to toymakers

Collegiate Peaks Bank donated $250 to Choose Life Toymakers May 20. “Supporting local non-profits is what a community bank should be about,” president Mark Moore said. Toymakers provides quality handmade wooden toys to kids for free. Since July 2020, Choose Life Toymakers has made and given away over 5,000 toys.
“Each toy is made by hand so no two are alike,” founder Mary Lee Bensman said. “We have a great group of volunteers who love the simple concept of making toys to give away.”
Pictured kneeling in front, from left, are toymakers Sam and Eli Goddard. Standing from left are Mary Lee Bensman (toymaker), Jamie Warner, Mark Moore, Brenda Troudt and Mindy Chambers of Collegiate Peaks Bank, and toymaker Katie Goddard. Not pictured is Peter Goddard, toymaker and accountant for the 501(c)(3) non-profit. Donations to help make toys can be made to the Choose Life Toymaker account at Collegiate Peaks Bank or by mailing a check to Mary Lee Bensman, PO Box 456, Buena Vista CO 81211.
