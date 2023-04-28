Colorado-based Collegiate Peaks Bank, a division of Glacier Bancorp, is pleased to announce that the bank’s Buena Vista branch has made donations to the Buena Vista Pregnancy Center and the Ark-Valley Humane Society.
A check for $800 was presented to the pregnancy center, an amount that matched employee donations who contributed $1 every Friday to the center so they could wear blue jeans to work. The bank also made a donation in the amount of $800 to the Ark-Valley Humane Society.
“Our bank is very proactive in supporting the communities we serve, and the effort to raise money for local charities is a great testament to the caring spirit of our customers and employees,” said Mark Moore, vice-president of Collegiate Peaks Bank. “Our entire team makes a point of serving on Boards and as volunteers for charities and non-profits that can use a helping hand. It’s an important part of our culture and something that we know helps better our local communities.”
The Buena Vista Pregnancy Center has been serving Buena Vista, Salida, Leadville and Fairplay since 1995. Services include free pregnancy testing, limited ultrasounds, STI testing, birth control information and information on pregnancy, parenting, adoption and miscarriage is offered. More information is available at www.bvpregnancycenter.com
The Ark-Valley Humane Society maintains a compassionate animal shelter for all homeless, lost and unwanted pets without regard for time or space; reduces the number of unwanted pets through spay/neuter programs; Connects homeless pets and adoptive homes; offers support services for the prevention of cruelty to animals and presents public education for responsible pet ownership. More information is available at www.ark-valley.org
Collegiate Peaks Bank is committed to supporting the communities it serves and has made it an important part of the company culture. The bank’s employees donate their time and effort to causes that help to build a strong community spirit and contribute to the success of the businesses, organizations and individuals around them.
Our Bank was founded in the mid 1980’s by a group of local Community Members in Buena Vista, Colorado. The Bank was acquired by Glacier Bancorp, Inc. on Feb. 1, 2018. The bank is now a division of Glacier Bank, a regional bank holding. Glacier Bank provides commercial banking services in 143 communities through 224 banking offices.
Collegiate Peaks Bank continues to cultivate strong relationships within the communities we live and work by emphasizing personalized service combined with the full resources of a larger banking organization.
