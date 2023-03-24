Collegiate Peaks Bank donated $15,980 to four different charities in Colorado, including two in Chaffee County and Buena Vista.
The Chaffee County Early Childhood Center, MENTOR Colorado, Rezdawg Rescue and The Link School each received a portion of the funds.
“Our bank is very proactive in supporting the communities we serve, and the effort to raise money for local charities is a great testament to the caring spirit of our customers and employees,” said Liam Girard, president of Collegiate Peaks Bank. “Our entire team makes a point of serving on boards and as volunteers for charities and non-profits that can use a helping hand. It’s an important part of our culture and something that we know helps better our local communities.”
Funding for the donations comes from new customers. When someone opens a new account, the bank donates $10 to a rotating list of nonprofits.
“We’re really trying to make a difference in the communities where our employee employees live and work,” said marketing specialist Caitlin Turner. “For example, we have over 275 volunteer hours logged by our employees in 2022, and we gave over $50,000 to local nonprofits and organizations in 2022.”
Chaffee County Early Childhood Council (www.ccecc.org), serving prenatal through age 8, is a nonprofit working with many diverse community partners, including organizations, parents, professionals and individuals. CCECC works with the community to assess local early childhood needs, identify proven solutions, and access the resources required to embed these solutions into the ongoing work of community partners.
Sarah Romack, CCECC director, said they plan to use the funds to support early childhood professionals currently working in the community as well as those trying to enter the field.
“We cannot thank Collegiate Peaks Bank enough for this generous donation,” said Romack. “Chaffee County is considered a childcare desert, especially for infant and toddler care. CCECC is working on creating more childcare slots in our community by building capacity in existing centers and helping emerging providers open new childcare centers and family childcare homes.
“By strengthening the early childhood workforce in Chaffee County, we will be able to ensure the creation of new childcare slots. These funds will help providers access things like early childhood mental health consultation and professional development, and also aid in the creation of an early childhood training program and county-wide substitute pool.”
The Link School (www.thelinkschool.org) is an alternative experiential education high school for Christian Science students. In addition to the academic curriculum, students go on experiential backcountry and international trips and learn leadership and community skills.
“We are incredibly grateful to Collegiate Peaks bank for their partnership since the beginning of our school,” said James Orlet, director of the Link School. “We are very grateful for such a generous and unexpected donation and will use this money to offer financial aid to students. We feel blessed to have local students in our school family and want to continue to expand this connection.”
“We are proud to support non-profits in our community like the Link School,” said Mark Moore, senior VP in Buena Vista. “Our team is stacked with people who don’t settle, and we build volunteer hours into every job description so employees can contribute value in their own community, whether that’s service on a local board or helping raise funds for local schools.”
