Coletrain Music Academy has partnered with fiddler Darol Anger to offer a music workshop and concert on April 13 in Buena Vista.
The workshop will take place from 4-6 p.m. April 13, followed by the concert from 7-9 p.m. at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave.
Cost of the workshop is $65, and the concert is $25.
Anger, professor emeritus at Berklee College of Music, will perform with his band, Mr. Sun, a press release stated.
Mr. Sun is an American roots band composed of fiddler Anger; Joe K. Walsh, a mandolin virtuoso and vocalist who spent four years with the award-winning bluegrass act the Gibson Brothers; guitar player Grant Gordy, a former member of David Grisman’s band; and Scots bassist Aidan O’Donnell, who has backed harpist Maeve Gilchrist and many modern jazz musicians.
The band has appeared in the last few years at Wintergrass, Rockygrass, Grey Fox, Freshgrass and IBMA conventions.
“Mr. Sun is made up of four of the finest musicians on the American Roots scene. I’ve had the pleasure of both performing with and learning from a few of these artists,” Coleman Smith, founder of Coletrain Music Academy, said.
The workshop is geared toward beginner to intermediate students and will feature an open-forum style with instruction on fiddle, guitar, bass and mandolin.
“Students will benefit from the intimate setting, the open dialogue and Q&A with these highly sought-after master teachers,” Smith said.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://coletrainmusicacademy.com/mrsun
