A coffee cake baking contest was held on March 19 when the Women’s Connection met at the Casa Del Rio Clubhouse. Pictured are the winners in various categories including, from left, Judy Riley, Helen Alguire, Linda Rac, Norma Smith, and Maryanne Freed. Che Madeleine Murray presented prizes to the winners. Betty Brooks and Sherry Thomas served as judges.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Editor's Picks
Most Popular
Articles
- Ibex Mine near Leadville paid investors well
- Linda Puckett
- Rodeo grounds, Chicago Ranch plan presented
- Anthony Pingitore Jr.
- Kelly Ranch grass fire reveals valley dryness – Embers from Feb. 3 burn ignited again March 23
- Colleen Rollings
- Trout Creek Pass gets wildlife fencing - Project along 3-mile stretch of U.S. 24/285 east of Johnson Village to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions
- 1st annual Buena Vino Wine Festival to benefit bikes, boats_BV Singletrack Coalition hosts May 7 event
- ‘Living a dream’' - Chamber hires new exec director
- Winds kick up grass fire south of BV Wednesday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.