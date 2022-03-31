Women's connection

A coffee cake baking contest was held on March 19 when the Women’s Connection met at the Casa Del Rio Clubhouse. Pictured are the winners in various categories including, from left, Judy Riley, Helen Alguire, Linda Rac, Norma Smith, and  Maryanne Freed.  Che Madeleine Murray presented prizes to the winners.  Betty Brooks and Sherry Thomas served as judges.

