Colorado Theater in Non-Traditional Spaces will present the world premiere of “Milk!,” a one-man play covering the life story of Harvey Milk.
The play tells the story of the first openly gay man elected to public office in California.
Buena Vista’s Ben Beasley, who portrays Milk, says he has learned much about the man while preparing for the role.
“He’s not your white knight politician. I think that he’s a flawed main character,” he said. “But then again, he did so much and he had some really strong philosophies that I think resonated through the gay community for a long time, like his stance on coming out.
“Getting to live in a world that’s altogether pretty accepting is something I think a lot of my generation takes for granted,” he said. “It was a different world then, and they really were fighting for their peace and they really were fighting for a higher standard of living.”
In addition to following Milk’s life, the play features a few more abstract scenes, including an aggressive interaction with Twinkies in relation to Milk’s assassination.
“Mike (Broemmel) has added these surrealistic fantasy moments for Harvey throughout the play that continue the story of the play, but are in a completely different style than his inauguration speech or his election night speech,” said director Greg West. “Ben and I have been working very much on the transitions from some of the really sad stuff that Harvey talks about into these moments … talking about Twinkies … to Squeaky Fromme and Sara Jane Moore, who tried to assassinate President Ford.”
West said they’ll also be taking the play to Denver and New York in July.
Beasley hopes attendees can take away additional history and appreciation for Milk’s work.
“I hope people can just come away with a little exposure,” he said, “maybe a better understanding of the queer community, a better understanding of Pride, a better understanding of a lot of the struggles that we went through and how that really has had a ripple effect on the rest of the gay community.”
“Milk!” is written by Mike Broemmel, directed by Greg West and performed by Ben Beasley. Content is for mature audiences.
Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at tiny.cc/kuh7vz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.