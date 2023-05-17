With less than a month before ballots are due, the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County and SDCEA co-hosted a forum for electric co-op board candidates Tuesday evening, giving the public a chance to ask questions of their own.
Major themes of the evening included clean energy, board transparency and stakeholder engagement.
The evening began with a brief presentation on the history of electric co-ops and Sangre de Cristo and candidate introductions.
LWVCC event organizer Grace Garret began the candi-dating with a lightning round, giving each candidate 2 minutes to respond to questions.
When asked about their main takeaways from recent member input opportunities, such as the listening sessions, candidates generally agreed that the sessions had been beneficial and that they would like to create more opportunities.
“The takeaway from the members is that we want more transparency,” said Mark Boyle, challenger for the Rural Chaffee/Lake County seat. “We feel this latest rate effort was done without a focus group, without real outreach, and just fell in our lap in the form of a letter. I think the message has gotten through, and I think every one of these gentlemen up here understands that. … We certainly need to take the steps, and I mean focus groups and engagement. We’ve got a great body of people who have great knowledge and we need to use that knowledge.”
“I don’t think the co-op had historically, at least in recent history, been very transparent, proactive in communicating key decisions or key initiatives,” said Michael K. Robinson, the incumbent for the At-Large seat. “Members deserve to have an interface and information about what the co-op is thinking and how it’s arriving at key decisions. And if there’s a vacuum of communication, then the result is often misinformation or half-truths or beliefs about things that may or may not be true. … That’s the biggest learning: Commit to continuing this.”
Garret’s next question covered whether the board members think SDCEA is on track to meet Colorado’s goal of 100% renewable energy by 2040, a key platform for Gov. Jared Polis. Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, which supplies SDCEA with power, is hoping to be at 70% renewable by 2030.
“I don’t think anyone’s on track,” said Blake Bennetts, running unopposed to keep his seat representing the town of Buena Vista. “Everyone’s behind the eight ball on this entire topic, and that’s why we’re all working so hard to get there. I believe that we are doing very well at what we are doing. … Right now we’re at a 5% cap (with Tri-State). I think there’s room to have talks to see if that cap can change as we plan more local energy generation, but I also am excited to see what Tri-State is doing. … If all of the co-ops can get together and lean on a bigger co-op like Tri-State and say this is what we want our power to look like, we can all be successful.”
Joe Redetzke, the incumbent for the Rural Chaffee/Lake County seat, said that the policy quoted was incorrect and that it was more likely to be carbon-free by 2050.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The policy quoted by Garret is correct. Gov. Polis’ “Roadmap to 100% Renewable Energy by 2040 and Bold Climate Action” was released in 2019. In March, Polis and the state legislature announced a number of plans to accelerate clean energy transitions. More information can be found at https://climate.colorado.gov
“Most of the industry will tell you, and I’ve given some though to it, that we can only get to about 85%,” he said. “I do feel that we are on track and we’re improving every year. Tri-State just brought on another 700 megawatts. They have plenty of power for us, and they’re shutting down their coal plants and building for wind. … If you look at Colorado, we are well ahead of the national average. We are leading.”
Garret also asked the candidates whether there was a risk in putting “all of our eggs, i.e., receiving 90% of our power from one provider, in one basket” as opposed to distributing more over multiple types of integrated power.
“Tri-State has been a great partner for us for decades. They’ve been reliable, but things are changing,” said Jeff Fiedler, running for the At-Large seat. “There are new options technically and economically possible that we need to be looking at that I think could work here in our valley that we can’t do with the current contract. … I don’t want to be the last person using a Blackberry when everyone’s using iPhones. We’re missing out on the opportunity that’s now technically possible to have more local generation, some at the customer level, some locally owned. The options are there.”
“There are always risks to a decision, whether you choose left or right,” Robinson said. “Tri-State is a risk in the sense that they’re one source and we’re currently dependent for 95% of our energy from them. On the other hand, Tri-State is not a risk because they’re obligated by law to provide dispatchable energy, meaning that no matter what our demand is, they have to serve it. … On the other hand, we have an opportunity to potentially explore geothermal here, right in our backyard. If we could potentially tap into a geothermal source locally, that greatly reduces our risk.”
Redetzke also explained that buying out of the Tri-State contract at this point is estimated to cost anywhere between $50 and $80 million.
In her last question before sending them to their speed-dating tables, Garret asked whether the candidates would advocate for the recently proposed restructure.
Bennetts, as a board member, said he would “absolutely advocate for a rate restructuring,” albeit with some adjustments.
“We got a lot of feedback and we listened to all the members on where they were coming from, and going from a low $30s to mid-$40s base price is just too much. That’s been pretty well-spoken,” he said. “Whether you want to call it a restructuring or increased rates, I think that we’re going to have to probably start looking at something. We need to take all of what’s been given to us and reformulate something with focus groups and come up with something or a structure that will work for all of the members, something that’s not created in a vacuum.”
Redetzke and Robinson agreed with Bennetts, pointing to the listening sessions as an indicator to increase member involvement.
“(The service availability charge) for some members produces a rate shock response,” Robinson said. “In a year or so, assuming Tri-State does some rate increases, we’ll probably have some rate restructure combined with that increase anyway. I think we need to look very carefully at how we mitigate rate shock and do it in a manner that’s not punitive to our membership. … We have 12,000 members. It’s pretty impossible for this board to make all 12,000 members happy at the same time. I won’t promise everybody’s happy, but I will promise I will do everything to optimize the co-op.”
Fiedler and Boyle both spoke against the rate restructure. Fiedler emphasized the importance of a restructuring aligning with a strategy, while Boyle said there were other changes the co-op could make to reduce line losses.
“It’s good to hear the current board members now, after a year, saying that they want to rethink things. I was part of the voices over a year ago trying to push back and asking for more transparency, which was not forthcoming over the last year on the cost of service study,” Fiedler said. “You can’t just start throwing out a rate restructure that on purpose or inadvertently pushed against rooftop solar, against energy efficiency, hurts low-income folks. You can’t do that. It’s not for a reason. It has to be aligned with the strategy. I’m bringing the experience to get that strategy in place.”
The candidates then joined tables spread around the room to answer members’ questions. Clean energy was a popular theme for attendees, as were the Tri-State contract and transparency from the co-op.
“We only have 5% of the energy available to us to produce locally,” Boyle said to an attendee, commenting on clean energy and the Tri-State contract. “We need to put pressure on Tri-State. All the co-ops are because they’re hitting the same threshold we are. I don’t want to get out of Tri-State – they’re a very secure power company. But I do want Tri-State to honor their commitment and let us help them get to these targets.”
Bennetts, speaking about transparency from the board and co-op, said he hoped to see more communication between the board and the members.
“I don’t think it’s probably a great idea to, say, share a supercritical infrastructure plan. That’s not smart, right?” he said. “But to say, ‘Here’s our statement of work for something that we’ve gotten some money for,’ that’s super easy to do. What is probably more exciting is moving forward to have more meetings like we’ve been having for our listening sessions, but also to have them as a little bit more directed. Let’s have the transparency talk. What can we do as a co-op to better our transparency?”
When asked about housing for SDCEA employees, Redetzke said they were planning to explore options to buy units and rent them out to employees.
“We have purchased a unit, and we’re looking some more that we can rent back to employees until they can find something,” he said. “They could have a year or a year and a half of affordable housing.”
When asked whether he was surprised by the ease with which the rate restructure was approved, Robinson owned how new he had been to the board at the time.
“The service availability charge only covers 95% of the fixed costs and within the kilowatt charge part of that pays for the fixed cost, as well,” he said. “It creates a conundrum. If we have a warm winter and don’t use enough kilowatts, it becomes challenging to cover our costs. I did not realize that. … I don’t know if the board was fully attentive, if I may say that, to the details of how that restructuring was being done until we started getting the feedback. We better drill down on the details of this a little more, because at the top level it might look okay but inside the rates, it’s caused a lot of conservation issues. So we learned.”
Fiedler, responding to questions about the co-op’s contract with Tri-State, said that he wanted to explore renegotiating to change the 5% cap on local generation.
“I would ask the staff to run me some scenarios. Could we add an extra 5% flexibility every 5 years? How would that look?” he said. “What does and extra 5% mean in terms of how many solar panels or how big the geothermal plant has to be? We don’t know exactly where we’re going to be in 2040 or 2050, so we can start getting some more flexibility out of that contract.”
Redetzke (incumbent) and Boyle are running for the Rural Chaffee/Lake County seat. Robinson (incumbent) and Fiedler are running for the At-Large seat. Blake Bennetts (incumbent) is running unopposed for the town of Buena Vista seat.
Voting information can be found at www.myelectric.coop. Votes must be received by 1 p.m. June 8 and can be submitted via mail or cast online. Instructions were mailed with ballots.
Members wishing to vote online can also contact the co-op at info@myelectric.coop for more information.
