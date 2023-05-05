Almost 2 years after opening, Cloud City Toy Store’s donated bikes are going strong.
Owners Chris Wright and Kristel Sterling opened the toy store, tucked away at 108 Linderman Ave., in August of 2021.
What started as a way to offer a central location for those wanting to donate bikes to young riders took off. Wright said they recently had another large bike donation from BV Parks and Recreation.
Wright originally saw tons of people in town looking to donate their gently used bikes to kids.
“I think we’re so rural that the kids didn’t necessarily know they couldn’t get there,” he said. “I started posting on ‘What’s Happening in BV’ that you could donate your bikes here. As long as they’re ridable. It went crazy.”
The donations have grown far beyond just bikes and trikes. Now, they offer a donation jar to help buy bike repair supplies like tubes and tires when needed.
Lindsey Lighthizer of Black Burro Bikes has also helped them get bikes ready, Sterling said.
“She’s incredible about getting us the items we need for the bicycles at cost or almost cost,” she said. “We now have a gentleman, Ron, from Salida. He’s retired, and now in his spare time, he goes and finds bikes and fixes them for us. Once or twice, he’s even taken a couple of bikes, gotten them repaired and brought them back.”
Since they first started, Wright and Sterling estimate that “easily” 200 bikes have been donated and re-homed.
“Now, we’ve got the little ones trading up. They’ll bring back a bike to get a bigger one,” Sterling said. “We’ve watched kids ride their first bikes without training wheels. It’s just a blast.”
They’ve also been able to expand their selection as donations have changed. They have everything from tricycles and Striders to adult bikes available.
“We’ve had people take their bikes to Black Burro to get them tuned up and then bring them over here,” Wright said. “Just ridiculously nice bikes.”
Sterling is also glad to have adult bikes available to donate, as they can provide an invaluable resource.
“There are people in the community that would be their only transportation,” Sterling said.
“Some of these little guys have gotten literally the first bike they’ve ever had. They don’t even want to come into the toy store! They just want to go home and ride the bike,” Wright said. “It helps give us some community, and that’s what it’s about here. Everyone needs to stick together and help each other out.”
Sterling and Wright have been impressed by the community’s generosity in donating bikes and funds toward tubes and repairs.
“It just shows you what an incredible community we have and how we stick together,” Sterling said. “There’s no better place to be.”
Those interested in donating bikes in ridable condition can drop them off at Cloud City Toy Store, 108 Linderman Ave. in Buena Vista, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. If those hours don’t work, Wright said donors can bring them by whenever works best.
“We’ll come into work and there’ll be three or four new bikes just leaning against the wall,” he said. “It’s fun to see. It’s just the coolest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.