Edward “Clint” Routon passed away on May 8, 2023 in Amarillo, Texas.
Clint was born on May 1, 1952 in Borger, Texas to Alvin Edward and Neva Josephine Stillwell Routon. He was raised in Huber Camp in Borger, where he kept the neighborhood on their toes.
In 1970, he married Rebecca Sue Williams. From this union, Russell Wayne Routon was born. They lived in Borger and Stinnett, where Clint worked in the oilfield and as a welder.
In the late eighties, Clint and Becky moved to Buena Vista. There he started his own construction company and built several homes. He purchased a backhoe and helped set up modular houses, as well. His favorite saying was “Beware, I have a gun and a backhoe.”
In 2007, after his divorce from Becky, he moved back to Texas, purchasing a home in Fritch. He worked for Steve Anderson in Borger.
In 2011, he married Susan Anderwald. When Susan’s father passed away in 2012, he retired, and they began looking for houses in Amarillo and moved in 2013. Shortly after moving to Amarillo, Susan’s mother moved in with them.
Since Susan was still working, he was her caregiver and driver Monday through Friday. During this time, he spent what time he could in his shop doing woodworking projects. He very generously gave his ballpoint pens to anyone and everyone. He loved working with wood and giving them to friends and family.
When he wasn’t in the shop, you could find him in the kitchen baking cobblers, making moonshine, canning pickles and always had a meal ready when Susan came home from work. He was the Jack of all trades…Master of ALL.
Clint is preceded in death by his mother and father; ex-wife Becky Routon; sister Neva Fliger; nephew Wesley McElreath; his cousins Albert Dewey Routon and Kathy Ann Routon; and best friends Larry Seago and Rodney McElreath.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Routon; son, Russell (Melissa) Routon of Lyman, S.C., and grandchildren, Summer (Scott) Felker of Borger, Jonah, Jenna and Taylor Routon of Lyman; stepsons, Cody (Ashleigh) Anderwald of Canyon, Texas and Luke Anderwald of Bandera, Texas; two sisters, Nancy (Alan) Abraham of Amarillo and Kay (Bobby) McElreath of Canyon; nephews, Mike (Dronda) Kelsey of Pampa, Jimmy (Jennifer) McDaniel of Whiteright, Texas, Kent (Debbie) McLaughlin of Mobeetie and Scott (Kazumi) Hood of Houston; nieces, Andrea (Allen) Miles of Tehachapi, Calif., and Kristi (Shea) Lichtie of Amarillo; great-grandchildren, Kaplan Goodale and Charlie Page Felker and numerous family members who loved their Uncle Clib, and by his devoted dogs Pepper and Libby.
A Memorial Service will be held at LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Funeral Chapel, 8310 S. Coulter, on May 12, 2023 at 10 a.m. with Pastor Randy Srader officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Anakin’s Force” https://events.chfwalk.org/event/sanantoniotx/team/916577
