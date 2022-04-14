Buena Vista Recreation opened registration for the Keeping Bewnie, Buena! – BV Neighborhood Cleanup Day event.
BV Rec will host the event at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 24. Volunteers will meet at the west parking lot of the Buena Vista Community Center where they will be given a free tee-shirt on check in.
Volunteers are invited to help in the clean up, people will be walking around town picking up trash. For those who prefer to drive there will be focus on areas including the Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds and Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Participants are advised to wear warm clothing, bring water and wear work gloves while a map will be supplied. Trash bags will be supplied by BV Rec as well as a large receptacle to deposit the filled bags of trash at the BV Community Center.
This will be the second time this event has been hosted in the past 2 years by the department of recreation.
Previously, volunteers had gathered for the Buena Vista River Park cleanup day each spring.
Participants must register at the link below ahead of time: buenavistarec.com/program/keeping-bewnie-buena-bv-neighborhood-clean-up-day
