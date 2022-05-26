The first Paddlefest started in 2002 as a way to attract tourists to Buena Vista and bring together like-minded people with a passion for rafting and kayaking.
Since then it has become a major celebration of the town’s natural resources with multiple events taking place over 4 days.
The events are held along East Main Street where vendors will set up and raffles are held, from there events are held down by the Buena Vista River Park.
Race to the Grill is this Paddlefest’s premier family event for anyone comfortable in rafting Class 2+ white water.
Entry for the race is $15 per participating group, and racers must bring their own equipment and watercraft.
The race will be a time trail between contestants which will start at the Wilderness Aware Rafting and follow the river down to the finish line at the River Runners Bar and Grill.
Contestants will be released one at a time as they are allowed to traverse the river’s rapids. Upon making it to the River Runner Bar and Grill, contestants are encouraged to relax and celebrate with cold drinks and hot cuisine offered at the bar and grill.
“It is a family and friends fun event open to all crafts and ability levels. Great hang out time at River Runners after the race with tacos and margaritas,” event organizer Cat Tobin said.
“It’s an event that any river rafter can do. It’s closer to a straightforward race that you can do with family and friends. It’s not challenging or difficult, so anyone can do it and there is no better way to end a race than with tacos and drinks,” BV Recreation special projects manager and event founder Earl Richmond said.
CKS Main Street will also be hosting a 3 Rock Splat contest where competitors must bring a pie of their choice to enter. Competitors will have to perform splats on three different boulders with bonus points for tricks and maneuvers in the area between the boulders.
The winner of the competition will get to pie one of their fellow competitors afterward a pie- potluck feast will commence on Christof’s Bridge.
“It is silly and sweet. Get playful with the rocks and support local businesses such as Loback’s, Sorelle and Jan’s by purchasing a pie to eat and/or splat after your rock splat lap,” Tobin said.
Along with the water sports, the 12th Annual Yucca Classic Disc Golf tournament competition is a SoCo Championship Series Qualifier.
